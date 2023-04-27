Madhya Pradesh: Will Modi-government dare answer on Pulwama attack, says Diggi in Badnawar

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday questioned the Modi-government over the Pulwama attack, quoting Jammu and Kashmir former governor Satyapal Malik saying when he raised the questions on the Pulwama attack, I was called a Pakistani agent, but now the former Governor Malik, appointed by the central government, has confirmed my allegation. Now will the Modi government dare to say that the Pulwama attack was an accident or a conspiracy? senior Congress leader said.

Rajya Sabha member Singh was in Badnawar on Thursday, he said while addressing the media people. All the Congress MLAs, District Congress president Kamal Kishore Patidar, Balmukund Singh Gautam, and others were present. Later, Singh took separate meetings of the party's sector and divisional office bearers and workers and left for Ratlam.

Before heading to Ratlam, Singh answered media persons' questions on various issues here.

The Congress national general secretary said that there is a wave of change going on in the state at present. Voters are fed up with the anti-people policies of the BJP government and are ready to teach them a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections.

He said that BJP has no right to ask for votes as in the present scenario the party is not running the government, but they are doing business. All the leaders have become brokers and the officers and employees are engaged in looting the people.

He claimed that the state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has entrusted him with the responsibility to go to the places where the Congress is weak and find out the reasons. That's why I’m trying to visit sector to division in each assembly constituency and taking meetings of party workers.

He said that today there are many burning issues that are enough to prove the failure of the government. These issues include high inflation, corruption, scams, and disturbances of social harmony.

Singh also answered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s accusation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualifications. Singh said that Kejriwal is correct, as no classmate of the Prime Minister is ready to tell that Modiji studied with them in college or I drank tea at the shop he once owned at the railway station.

Regarding farmer crop compensation, electricity bill, insurance amount, educated unemployment allowance, formation of a commission for Brahmins, Ladli Bahna Yojana, etc, Singh said that many schemes implemented by the Congress government were closed and are now being implemented afresh.

In our government, the Ladli Bahna Yojana has already been implemented in Himachal and Karnataka. Whereas, after more than 20 years before the election, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now remembered it.