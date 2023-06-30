Madhya Pradesh: Will It Be Sadho Vs Sadho This Time? | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blow to the Congress in Nimar region, Pramila Sadho, sister of former cabinet minister and MLA from Maheshwar Dr Vijaylakshmi Sadho joined the BJP in the presence of party national president JP Nadda during a programme held in Khargone on Friday.

With this, many political pundits in Khargone district anticipate (Dr Vijaylaxmi) Sadho Vs (Pramila) Sadho in the state Assembly elections.

Pramila Sadho is also the former district president of the Khargone Congress. Along with Pramila Sadho, half a dozen Congress leaders have also joined the BJP.

BJP national president JP Nadda, who came to Khargone to address a roadshow and public meeting on the completion of 9 years of BJP's central government, gave membership to all the leaders by putting the party's scarf around their necks.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, state president VD Sharma and MLA Kamal Patel were present on this occasion. Senior workers of Maheshwar BJP welcomed Pramila Sadho as soon as she became a member.

The reason behind Pramila Sadho’s move to leave Congress and join BJP is not yet clear, but it is being said that she left the party after not getting respect in Congress.

Pramila Sadho, younger sister of Dr Sadho has been a strong and grassroots leader of the Congress and has been strengthening the politics inherited from her father for a long period of time in the area. If sources are to be believed, Pramila can soon get major responsibility in the BJP organisation.

BJP gets a strong alternative

In Maheshwar, the BJP was reduced to the third place due to the independent contest of former MLA Rajkumar Meo. Congress's Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho had won by a wide margin in 2018. In such a situation, it seemed difficult to demolish the stronghold of Congress.

Now it is also being said that the BJP may field Pramila Sadho against her sister in the election. Pramila Sadho has also been serving the public since her father's political days. In such a situation, BJP seems to have got a strong alternative in Maheshwar.

