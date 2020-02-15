Madhya Pradesh: Will EWS get 10% quota in BEd course this year?

Indore: Department of higher education, which did not implement 10 per cent EWS quota rule in teachers training courses like BEd, MEd and DELEd last year, will give its benefit to students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from session 2020-21.
“As of now, no decision has been taken on the issue,” a senior officer told Free Press over phone from Bhopal wishing anonymity.
Meanwhile, former Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council member Ajay Tiwari on Friday dashed off letters to principal secretary (Raj Bhawan) and principal secretary (higher education) requesting them to implement 10 per cent EWS quota rules in BEd, MEd and DELEd from session 2020-21.
He cited state government’s order dated July 11 and National Council for Teacher Education (DHE) order dated July 8, 2019, for implementation of 10 per cent quota for EWS students.
On July 8, NCTE had written a letter to state governments stating, “if the state government has a reservation policy for admission in teacher education institutes and the same is applicable to private and self-financing teacher education institutions, then the state government shall ensure that 10 per cent reservation for EWS would be operational from academic year 2019-20 without affecting the percentage reservation of SC/ST/OBC/General.”
Three days after NCTE’s letter, the state government has announced an increase of 26 per cent in all courses, barring law courses, for giving 10 per cent quota to EWS students. The DHE increased seats in all courses except for law and teacher training courses. “While there was ban on increase in seat of law courses, what prevented DHE from not implementing the quota in BEd courses is not known. May good sense prevail this year,” said Shri Yashwant Teacher Education College director Ravi Bhadoriya.
