Madhya Pradesh: Will EWS get 10% quota in BEd course this year?

Indore: Department of higher education, which did not implement 10 per cent EWS quota rule in teachers training courses like BEd, MEd and DELEd last year, will give its benefit to students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from session 2020-21.

“As of now, no decision has been taken on the issue,” a senior officer told Free Press over phone from Bhopal wishing anonymity.

Meanwhile, former Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council member Ajay Tiwari on Friday dashed off letters to principal secretary (Raj Bhawan) and principal secretary (higher education) requesting them to implement 10 per cent EWS quota rules in BEd, MEd and DELEd from session 2020-21.

He cited state government’s order dated July 11 and National Council for Teacher Education (DHE) order dated July 8, 2019, for implementation of 10 per cent quota for EWS students.