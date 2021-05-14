Madhya Pradesh: Will ensure access to oxygen, beds for corona patients across the district, says Covid-19 in charge of Ratlam

Ratlam: Soon oxygen beds in good numbers will be made available in the rural areas of the district to tackle the surge in cases during second wave.

This was stated here by district Covid-19 in charge higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

In his first visit as Covid-19 district in charge minister, Yadav said that government Health Sub Centres will be upgraded and if needed small size Covid Care Centers will be started in the rural areas.

Addressing the meet of Crisis Management Group here on Thursday evening, Yadav said that supply of oxygen will be ensured in the district for corona patients. If needed supply will be arranged from Ujjain and Nagda.

He said that there is need of addition of at least 150 -200 oxygen beds at Government Medical College (GMC) here and immediate steps should be taken for the same. He directed that for the fulfillment of the need of additional staff at the GMC here, Ayush doctors, Medical students and nursing students should be appointed on honorarium basis.