Madhya Pradesh: Will ensure access to oxygen, beds for corona patients across the district, says Covid-19 in charge of Ratlam

Ratlam: Soon oxygen beds in good numbers will be made available in the rural areas of the district to tackle the surge in cases during second wave.
This was stated here by district Covid-19 in charge higher education minister Mohan Yadav.
In his first visit as Covid-19 district in charge minister, Yadav said that government Health Sub Centres will be upgraded and if needed small size Covid Care Centers will be started in the rural areas.
Addressing the meet of Crisis Management Group here on Thursday evening, Yadav said that supply of oxygen will be ensured in the district for corona patients. If needed supply will be arranged from Ujjain and Nagda.
He said that there is need of addition of at least 150 -200 oxygen beds at Government Medical College (GMC) here and immediate steps should be taken for the same. He directed that for the fulfillment of the need of additional staff at the GMC here, Ayush doctors, Medical students and nursing students should be appointed on honorarium basis.
Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey stressed the need of making available in good number oxygen beds at Alot, Taal - Piploda and good number of small size covid centers.
Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana said that health services needed to be strengthened in the rural areas in view of spurt in the Covid-19 cases.
Ratlam records 6 deaths, 298 new cases
Meanwhile, 298 new covid -19 active positive cases were detected in the district on Thursday evening when sample reports were released. Bilpank,Piploda and Shivgarh areas continued to add new cases in large numbers. Six Covid-19 deaths have also been reported on Thursday evening including five girls and woman in the age brackets of 14 to 60 years.
Overall, 3,732 active patients are under treatment in the district while 282 people were discharged after recovery. A total of 2,690 containment areas have been notified in the district. As per figures available, a total of 4,523 covid-19 cases have been detected in the district from May 1 to May 13.
