Madhya Pradesh: Wildlife Dept Observes Bio-diversity And Wildlife Week In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department observed bio-diversity and wildlife week during which as many as 150 students from 21 schools participated in a quiz competition at the School of Excellence.

In the competition, a team of students from Innovative Public Higher Secondary School, Dewas emerged as the winner.

A trio of Deepesh Balodiya, Sigraf Tahseen and Anjuman Shekh bagged the first position in the competition. Similarly, a team of students from School of Excellence including Aksa Khan, Anshika Khare and Samartha Yadav secured the second position. While a team of Saraswati Bal Vinay Mandir, Dewas comprising of Chitranshi, Kashish Patel and Yashu Patel secured the third position in the quiz competition.

The students also took out an awareness rally with the message of preservation of wildlife. In the presence of forest range officer Devendra Singh Chouhan, students were asked questions about wildlife and other general questions.

Forest divisional officer Pradeep Mishra awarded winners with prizes. The event was attended by employees of the forest department including Shyam Sharma, Jyoti Jaat, Kamal Parmar, Ritu Sisodia and others.