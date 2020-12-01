Madhya Pradesh: Wife of bank manager wife commits suicide in Nagda

Nagda: Wife of deputy manager at the State Bank of India in Bhopal committed suicide by hanging herself in her in-law's place in Nagda on Monday afternoon.
Mandi police station incharge Shyamchandra Sharma informed that the police has registered a case and has taken the matter under investigation. Deceased has been identified as Sona Bee, 27, wife of Arif Hussain Mansuri, aged 27, a resident of Devadap Colony, Padalya Road. She was found dead at her in-law's place.
At the time of incident, deceased’s husband, her child and other family members reportedly went to a marriage function in their locality. At around 2 pm, when her husband and other family members knock on the door, they failed to get any response from inside. Failing to get any response, they broke the door with the hammer and found her dead inside. As soon as they entered the house, they were shell shocked to find the body of Sona Bee hanging.
It is to be noted that the deceased returned Nagda from Bhopal on Saturday, only two days back before she allegedly committed suicide.
Deceased belongs to Khajuri Runda village under Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district and was married to Arif Mansuri on April 25, 2015. Couple had one three-year-old son from a marriage.
Deceased’s parents alleged that there was a dispute between the couple since last few days. On the other hand, the deceased husband claimed that the woman was upset for not been taken to the marriage.
Meanwhile, police handed over body to her family members who took it to their native place for burial.
Sharma informed that since the deceased was married five years ago, so naib tehsildar Annu Jain from Unhel was called to record statement of the family members.
