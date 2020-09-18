Madhya Pradesh: Wife among 4 held for murdering blind man in Khandwa

Khandwa: With an arrest of four, including a wife of deceased, Khandwa police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of one Prakash Bilala, 28, a resident of Avalya village under Pandhana police station limit.

Prakash was found dead at an agriculture field between Nihalwadi village and Dabi Fanta on September 14. After preliminary investigation, one Subhash Bhilala from the same village identified body as Prakash and later informed his brother Subhash and his parents who live in Indore.

A case was registered, during the probe the police recovered a nylon rope near body. Prakash’s kin in their statement to police raised doubt on his wife Santoshbai. Following this, police detained her and quizzed her. During interrogation, Santoshbai confessed that she eliminated her husband with the help of three others including Ritesh Kushwah, a local resident, Mohit alias Monu Golkar, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Khandwa and Rahul Singh Tanwar, a resident of Chegaonmakhan.