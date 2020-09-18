Madhya Pradesh: Wife among 4 held for murdering blind man in Khandwa

Khandwa: With an arrest of four, including a wife of deceased, Khandwa police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of one Prakash Bilala, 28, a resident of Avalya village under Pandhana police station limit.
Prakash was found dead at an agriculture field between Nihalwadi village and Dabi Fanta on September 14. After preliminary investigation, one Subhash Bhilala from the same village identified body as Prakash and later informed his brother Subhash and his parents who live in Indore.
A case was registered, during the probe the police recovered a nylon rope near body. Prakash’s kin in their statement to police raised doubt on his wife Santoshbai. Following this, police detained her and quizzed her. During interrogation, Santoshbai confessed that she eliminated her husband with the help of three others including Ritesh Kushwah, a local resident, Mohit alias Monu Golkar, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Khandwa and Rahul Singh Tanwar, a resident of Chegaonmakhan.
Santoshbai added she and Ritesh hired Mohit and Rahul for Rs 1.25 lakh and already made a payment of Rs 19,000.
Santoshbai informed police that she and Prakash had a love marriage about a 10-year back and they had one seven-year-old child from the marriage. She claimed that Prakash used to doubt on her character and they often had dispute.
Santoshbai said that she entered into the illicit relationship with Ritesh and they decided to eliminate Prakash. Ritesh called of his friends from Khandwa and Chegaonmakhan and decided to kill Prakash on an intervening night of September 13 and 14.
As Prakash went to sleep, accused quartet strangulated him and later dumped his body at an agriculture field. Based on Santoshbai’s confession, trio have been arrested.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)