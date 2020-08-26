Madhya Pradesh: Why SHHHivraj over bills? Ask Jitu Patwari

Indore: Congress leaders on Wednesday warned the administration to hit the roads with over 20,000 people if they failed in providing compensation to the farmers on their damaged crops due to heavy rainfall.

Congressmen led by state media in-charge Jitu Patwari, city president Vinay Bakliwal, MLA Vishal Patel, Premchand Guddu met Collector Manish Singh at Residency Kothi and discussed various issues which people are facing including destroyed crops, over electricity bills, school fees issues, and organizing NEET.

“At the time of Kamal Nath-led Congress government, people were getting bills of Rs 200 for consuming 200 unit electricity. At that time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to people for not depositing electricity bills and threatened the government to hit roads for farmers but Shivraj Singh Chouhan is mum over unnecessary bills given to the people, and no compensation given to farmers yet,” Patwari said.

He added that the government has taught us that gathering crowd and organizing public meeting during COVID-19 is allowed by conducting a programme in Gwalior. “Now, we will, too, hit roads in large number if immediate relief not given to farmers for damaged crops and to people over surging electricity bills,” Patwari said.

Meanwhile, city president Bakliwal said that the administration is playing double standard as they booked Congressmen for violating social distancing but no action was taken against BJP for organizing public functions and rallies. He also questioned over Ganesh Utsav celebration by BJP leaders in Indore-2 when it is banned across the city.

District President Sadashiv Yadav raised the issues of overcharging by private hospitals and asked administration to issue guidelines on treatment charges to save people from ‘loot’ by private hospitals.