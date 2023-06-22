Madhya Pradesh: Why Movies Like Adipurush Are Allowed To Release: Swami Sadanand Saraswati

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sharda Math Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj questioned the Censor board saying how “Adipurush” movie was allowed to release despite its controversial dialogues.

Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj said during his visit to Khandwa on Wednesday, some immoral people are trying to propagate moral messages to make money. What will our children learn from them, who are immoral themselves?

Society is the responsibility of conscious people and governance, why do they allow such movies to run, in which falsehood is being served about religion. Such films should not be approved, he said. While addressing media persons ahead of Dharma Sabha in the town, Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj also expressed his views on love jihad, conversion, cow slaughter and Uniform Civil Code.

Religious education should be included in curriculum Shankaracharya said welfare of the creature is in the Constitution. He said there should be one law for all those who are living in the country. Religious education should be provided in schools and colleges. For this, there should be a rule in the Constitution. In school education, the subjects of mathematics and science are taught. In the same way, the subjects of religion should be added to the curriculum.

He also opposed changing one's religion and said how can we change our religion when we cannot change parents? On love jihad, Shankaracharya said that this is nothing, but a conspiracy.

All efforts to stop cow slaughter have failed

Shankaracharya said that all the efforts made to contain cow slaughter have failed. Every item of the cow is useful. Dung, cow urine, bone and skin are all useful. It is said in the scriptures and Puranas, that all Gods are inhabited in the cow. Regarding conversion, Shankaracharya said that some people are tempted to convert as they can't fulfil their dreams and wishes and if we fulfil them then there will be no conversion. Influential people and the rich should donate some amount of their wealth to poor people. He demanded that the money coming from abroad in the name of service should be investigated to know the actual use of this money. The Government of India gives a 100 per cent discount in income tax on foreign funds whereas NGOs and institutions within India have only a 25 per cent discount.