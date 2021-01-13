Madhya Pradesh: Whistle-blower registrar unveiling scams shifted from Ambedkar University in Mhow

Mhow: Registrar DK Sharma who was in the role of a whistle blower in the Dr BR Ambedkar university of social science in Mhow was transferred in a hurry within hours of arrival of his transfer order. Whereas a professor in the university Dr Kishore John was not relieved from the University for two complete years and even after repeated orders from the higher education department of madhya Pradesh.

actually the vice chancellor of the university Dr Asha Shukla and registrar Sharma are continuously in tussle over many issues that Sharma had raised regarding corruption and financial irregularities. Sharma joined the university last year and just after his joining, tussle between him and vice chancellor shukla started. It is a known fact that registrar is the representative of the state government and is actually responsible for all administrative works to be done as per the rules and regulations of the university, higher education department and the government.

Super noted that professor Kishore john got his transfer orders in January 2019 but why transfer doctor Shukla was continuously paying all efforts to stop his transfer and the senior most offices and even the minister of higher education head to intervene following which he was relieved.