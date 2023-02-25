Madhya Pradesh: Whenever I come to Badnagar, I feel like I have come home, says Justice RK Verma | FP Photo

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Portfolio Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice RK Verma reached Badnagar court and inspected the arrangements of the court. Justice Verma delivered the necessary guidelines and instructions to the court officers and employees.

During this, principal district judge RK Vani, additional district session judges including, Sunil Malviya, and Jaffar Iqbal and civil judges including Ankit Shrivastava, Neha Ankit Shrivastava and Sonal Gupta were present.

After that, a programme to welcome the guests was organised by the advocates in the hall of the Bar Association.

The programme began by garlanding a picture of Goddess Saraswati. Justice Verma was welcomed by additional district sessions judge Sunil Malviya on behalf of the Bench and by advocate Mathura Lal Yadav on behalf of the Bar Association.

Bar Association president Kailash Chandra Vaghela informed about the problems in the new proposed building in Kajlana village.

New court building in Kajlana village

Justice Verma said in his speech that whenever I come to Badnagar, I feel as if I have come to my home.

Regarding the proposed new court building in Kajlana village, Justice Verma said that if the Bar gives new options, we will consider them and take the best decision in this regard keeping in view the interests of all. During this, a large number of senior and junior advocates were present.

The programme was conducted by advocate Jayaprakash Trivedi, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Bar Association secretary, advocate Gokul Singh Rathore.

