Madhya Pradesh: Wheat procurement at Khetia situated service cooperative society surges

Khetia: Amid increasing number of novel coronavirus cases, wheat procurement at Khetia situated schedule cast service cooperative society is going on at rapid case without any interruption.

In the Corona transition period, including the manager of the cooperative society, others are infected and are being undergoing treatment or on isolation, society other staff members including Avinash Savarde, Prateek Shukla, Kishore Khairnar are doing their work regularly for the farmers.

So far, 3346 quintals of wheat of 81 farmers have been purchased here at the procurement center on the support price from March 27 till date here at Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Khetia, out of which 51 farmers have been paid. 2760 from the wheat purchased here Quintal has been transported.

Society staff members have made their service regular for the farmers and are purchasing their goods by staying with the farmers who reach via SMS every day, along with the contribution of hummus in the sunshine, the primitive caste service remains constant. Government support prices have been procured through the cooperative farmland for years.