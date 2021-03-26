Madhya Pradesh: Whats in a name?, Nothing is good about Good Hospital, finds administration

Burhanpur: Good Hospital located in the middle of Burhanpur was raided by additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki along with the health department. The facility was sealed by them when nothing good was found there.

The 10-bedded hospital was found operating sans doctors and technicians. The facility is allegedly run by duo - Sugandhi brothers, who are technicians.

Worse, even as the doctors and technical staffs were conspicuous by their absence some ‘doctors’ sans proper qualification were found ‘attending’ over 25 patients at the hospital.

Not just this the officials were shocked to find a corona-positive patient at the facility.

The facility had an operation ICU ward and by showcasing the infrastructure the duo alleged extracted huge amount from the kin of patients.

Additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki and CHMO Dr Garg said that no qualified doctors and technical staff were found in the hospital, so the hospital has been sealed.

Dr Garg accepted the fact that the hospital furnished documents pertaining to permission for 10-bedded facility, but the hospital staff failed to reveal the name of the doctor who had taken the permission.

As per the rules a hospital is allowed to operate only if it has a permanent building and trained and qualified doctors and staff.

So the bigger question which emerges out of the whole episode is that how this hospital ‘procured the said permission’. The admitted patients have been shifted to the government hospital.

Jhulelal and Mumbai Bio Diesel Pump sealed

Local administration took action against bio diesel pumps in Burhanpur.

During an inspection sub-divisional officer (revenue) KR Badole found that Jhulelal Bio Diesel Pump and Mumbai Bio Diesel Pump located near Transport Nagar were being operated without permission.

Both the pumps have been sealed. The officials and staff of departments concerned were present.