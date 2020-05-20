Madhya Pradesh: Western railway staff to protest anti-workers policies of Union government

Ratlam: The employees of Western Railway will sport a black ribbon on their forearm while performing duties on May 22 as a mark of protest against the anti-working class policies of Union Government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, general secretary Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) J G Mahurkar alleged that Union government is taking advantage of the lockdown for suppressing the rights of the employees.

He informed that all Central trade Unions have jointly decided to hold protest on May 22 in protest against Union government move like temporary exemptions from certain laws to defunct trade union Act, Industrial disputes Act, occupational safety Act, contract labor Act.

Mahurkar alleged that this will result in exploitation of workers, payment of proper wages, safety of workers and guarantee of social security. He alleged that taking shelter of the union government's move, some state governments have allegedly increased daily working hours from eight to 12-hours.

Mahurkar informed that all trade unions have decided to hold nationwide protest against anti-workers policies of the govenment. He said that in whole Western Railway employees will put on a black ribbon on their forearm during duty hours as a mark of protest.