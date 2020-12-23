Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway Majdoor Sangh president opposed privatisation in railways

RATLAM: President of Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) Sharif Khan Pathan on Tuesday strongly opposed rising privatisation in the railways and said that it will be detrimental to the Indian Railways.
Addressing a meeting of the WRMS here, Pathan said that 70 rail divisions have been asked to hand over the land of one railway colony each of which has become old for the commercial development of land to the Railway Land Development Authority without taking care of rehabilitation of the railway employees getting affected.
During his speech, Pathan strongly resented against the long pending demands of railway employees which have already been raised before the Railway Board by the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen. He reiterated that Indian Railway is the world’s biggest railway transport system and there is strong resentment against the move of privatisation. He congratulated WRMS divisional unit for the victory of both the candidates for the director’s post in the JC Bank elections held recently. Divisional secretary WRMS B K Garg also addressed on this occasion.
Earlier on his arrival from Mumbai, WRMS leaders and members accorded a warm welcome to WRMS President Sharif Khan Pathan. Those present included WRMS divisional president Rafiq Mansuri, secretary B K Garg, vice president Pramod Vyas, and AtulSingh Rathod, joint divisional secretary Champalal Gidwani, assistant divisional secretary Deepak Bhardwaj and Pratap Giri, media incharge Gaurav Dubey, JC Bank director Neelam Kaur, Vajid Khan, and others.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)