Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway Majdoor Sangh president opposed privatisation in railways

RATLAM: President of Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) Sharif Khan Pathan on Tuesday strongly opposed rising privatisation in the railways and said that it will be detrimental to the Indian Railways.

Addressing a meeting of the WRMS here, Pathan said that 70 rail divisions have been asked to hand over the land of one railway colony each of which has become old for the commercial development of land to the Railway Land Development Authority without taking care of rehabilitation of the railway employees getting affected.