Madhya Pradesh: West Discom lifts ban on payment of bills through cheques

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has lifted ban on payment of electricity bill through cheques, nearly three-and-a-half-months after it was imposed.

The ban was implemented following increasing number of cheque dishonor cases.

West Discom had discontinued facility of accepting bill through cheques form August 1. The facility was discontinued in all the 15 districts of Indore-Ujjain division falling within the company's territory.

When the facility was available, there used to be separate deadlines for payment of bills through cheques.

On bill copies, there used to be a special column mentioning the deadline which was removed following discontinuation of the facility. The company had instructed consumers that they could pay online and through digital means instead of cheques. Several consumer representatives came to meet company officials against the company's decision.