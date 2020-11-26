Madhya Pradesh: West Discom lifts ban on payment of bills through cheques

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has lifted ban on payment of electricity bill through cheques, nearly three-and-a-half-months after it was imposed.
The ban was implemented following increasing number of cheque dishonor cases.
West Discom had discontinued facility of accepting bill through cheques form August 1. The facility was discontinued in all the 15 districts of Indore-Ujjain division falling within the company's territory.
When the facility was available, there used to be separate deadlines for payment of bills through cheques.
On bill copies, there used to be a special column mentioning the deadline which was removed following discontinuation of the facility. The company had instructed consumers that they could pay online and through digital means instead of cheques. Several consumer representatives came to meet company officials against the company's decision.
Many business and industrial consumers faced the problems due to non-acceptance of cheque payments. These consumers had urged West Discom to restart the facility. They have even argued that when all other distribution companies in the state are accepting cheques then why only West Discom discontinued it.
5000 cheques cases pending
On an average, about 10,000 cheuqes were deposited every month in the electricity company. On an average 400 to 450 of these cheques bounced. The company's problem was that some consumers used to pay by cheques even though there was no money in the account. Later, the company has to resort to costly legal proceedings to recover the money.
The 5000 check bounce cases are still pending in the company's territory. After deciding to accept payment by cheques again, the company has also instructed the consumers that now the cost of legal action along with interest will also be recovered from the concerned consumer if the cheques bounced.