Madhya Pradesh: West discom issues notice to 38 village panchayats for clearance of electricity bills

Sardarpur: Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company (west discom) has issued recovery notices to 38 village panchayats that fall under Sardarpur janpad panchayat of Dhar district.

Out of 38 village panchayats, west discom has sent final recovery notice to 27 panchayats asking to clear pending dues of Rs 21.22 lakh before March 31 failing which their power connection will be cut off.

According to information, west discom has to recover Rs 22,64,720 from 38 village panchayats including Rs 21.22 lakh from 27 village panchayat and Rs 1.42 lakh from 11 village panchayats for electricity used in street lights, water pumps.

The west discom officials have also met janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma and asked to issue instructions to village panchayats for clearance of dues. Following this, CEO Sharma has issued directives to 38 village panchayats, saying that the government has released funds to all panchayats. With this amount, village panchayats should clear their dues.