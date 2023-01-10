Madhya Pradesh: West Bengal STF arrests man associated with banned terror outfit SIMI from Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal arrested a man associated with a banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) organisation from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the police said on Tuesday.

The youth has been identified as Abdul Rakib Qureshi (around 40 years), a resident of the Khanshahwali locality in the Khandwa district.

"West Bengal STF registered a case under section 121, 121 A, 122, 123, 120 B of the IPC and arrested two accused in connection with the case there itself. Later, during the interrogation of the case the STF also made Abdul co-accused in the case. As s result of which, a team of STF arrived here on Monday to arrest the accused and sought help from us," Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

"The Khandwa police formed a team and helped them in the arrest of the accused. The STF team is taking him to West Bengal on transit remand," he added.

"Abdul Rakib has been associated with SIMI and three cases, including two UAPA, were registered against him in the past. He has also been sentenced in three crimes out of which he has completed the sentence in two cases and he has been on bail in the third case since 2019," SP Singh added.