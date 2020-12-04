Madhya Pradesh: Weights and measures department launches drive in Suwasara to check grocery goods sale

Suwasara: The weights and measures department launched a drive on Friday to check whether the grocery and provision stores are selling goods to consumers in appropriate quantity.

Tehsildar Sunil Dawar along with deputy tehsildar and team of revenue department, on the directions of district weights and measures officer, visited the provision and grocery stores for inspection. They confiscated electronic weighing scale from Shanti Traders.

According to information, Green Apple did not display producer company’s name on sugar sacks, which also did not have batch number and manufacturing date. The sugar bags, weighing scale and groceries were seized. Inspection was done in Rasul’s grocery store too. Along with revenue department, the teams of police and municipality council members were present during the drive.