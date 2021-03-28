Madhya Pradesh: Week-long Bhagoria Haat concludes at Chhatkala

Alirajpur: Chhatkala and Sorava village of Alirajpur district hosted the final Bhagoria Haat ahead of Holi on Sunday. With this, a week-long tribal festival concluded. On the seventh and last day of fest, thousands of villagers thronged to join the celebration.

A large number of youngsters of the rural area started coming in from morning and by 12:00 noon the entire area was jam-packed. Many came in the traditional costume with silver jewelry, while a good number of youngsters came in jeans shirts and black glares.

Meanwhile, amid the increasing scare of the corona, the administration put many restrictions and allowed organizers to host Bhagoriya under certain conditions.

Despite this, the enthusiasm of Bhagoriya among villagers was at its peak, and enjoyed the festival very much. A large crowd of villagers gathered to see Bhagoria, shopkeepers who shop in Bhagoria Haat and people who came to Bhagoria were requested to apply masks, while people were also made aware to get Corona Vaccine.