Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:27 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Webinar on ban on single-use plasic

Regional Officer RK Gupta informed about the amendments in rule of plastic waste management
Staff Reporter
File Photo |

File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board organised a webinar on ban of single use plastic and plastic waste management rule, on Tuesday.

Regional Officer RK Gupta informed about the amendments in rule of plastic waste management and over ban of 17 kinds of single use plastic including spoons, forks, plastic foils, wedding cards, ice cream sticks and others.

"There will be complete ban on single use of plastic products from July 1, 2021. We organised the webinar for motivating manufacturers and those using the same for business purposes. Ban on manufacturing products will be enforced by Pollution Control Board and waste management will be done by civic body," Gupta said.

Over 140 manufacturers of plastic products and consumers participated in the awareness event.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:27 AM IST
