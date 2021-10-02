Madhya Pradesh: Waterlogging hassles people in ten villages

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of about ten villages are been hassled due to waterlogging in the under bridge. A villager complaint that it has become to commute on the railway line at Malia Fatak of gram panchayat Jehanabad on Vikramgarh Alot Nagda Junction railway line.

The villagers have been facing the hassle since its construction. Shyam Dulgaj of Sherpur Khurd village said that villagers face a lot of trouble commuting by motorcycles and four wheelers and they are forced to cross the unmanned railway line.

Due to which their life remains in danger. Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Jehanabad, Pur Singh Parihar said that water gets logged under the under bridge for the last 4 years due to frequent rains. The railway administration is yet to pay heed to the woes of the villagers of 10 villages.

There are problems due to the lack of proper drainage. The railway administration takes out rain water by installing pump but the water doesn't get drained completely and commuters suffer a lot.

Rajesh Yadav, Mahidpur Road, Indian Railway Department, who oversees the work of under-bridge water drainage of Indian Railways, said that due to the deepening of the under-bridge, the rain water gets filled there, and the water is drained with the help of pumps. The traffic is not obstructed and villagers do not face any problems in any way, he added.

“It is our endeavor that in any way the general public does not face any problem due to the accumulation of rain water inside the under bridge. We always drain the water properly,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:52 PM IST