Madhya Pradesh: Water supply snapped due to non-payment of tax in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The revenue department has disconnected the water supply of nine residents who were unable to pay tax. According to information, an amount of Rs 15k water tax was due on ward no 6 resident Gopal Puranlal, Rs 15k on Mahesh Yogi, Rs 5k on ward no 12 resident Bagdiram Rajaram, Rs 13k on Ramchandra Mangilal, Rs 10k on Sunita Prem Narayan, Rs 12k on Santosh Sharma, Rs 21k on ward 35 resident Radheshyam Bhagirath, Rs 17, 166 on ward 37 resident Asharam Balu and Rs 20,195 on Kanhaiyalal Soni.

To recover the pending amount from defaulters, a team from the municipality’s revenue department has disconnected the water supply. There is an appeal to all taxpayers related to the corporation to pay their taxes to avoid disconnection and attachment of property. Notably, the municipal corporation is running a strict drive against tax defaulters.