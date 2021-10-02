Madhya Pradesh: Waste entrepreneurs feted

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Waste entrepreneurs were felicitated under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in a programme organised at Malhar Samriti Auditorium on Friday. People of all age groups showcased their talent in this exhibition.

The main attraction of the exhibition was the artefacts made from the waste material. As a special guest, litterateur Rajkumar Chandan, senior painter Ramesh Anand, senior craftsman Dilip Rathore visited the exhibition.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan highlighted the efforts of the corporation for making various attractive and visible artefacts and many useful tools from the waste material. On this occasion, most senior artist of Dewas, painter Hussain Sheikh, despite being very old, was present for the encouragement of children and young artists.

The guests were welcomed by the deputy commissioner of Corporation Tanuja Malviya, assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi. Programme was conducted by Arvind Tiwari and vote of thanks was Saurabh Tiwari.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:01 AM IST