Madhya Pradesh: War of words intensifies between Chauhan and Bhuria, Kalavati need not teach me Constitution, says the former

Jobat: War of words between ex- MLA and BJP stalwart Nager Singh Chauhan and Congress MLA from Jobat Kalavati Bhuria intensified on Saturday. Chauhan hit back at the Congress leader saying that Kalavati need not to teach me the definition of Constitution.

Chauhan was in Jobat village of Alirajpur district to take part in a felicitation ceremony. He was accompanied by large number of supporters who unanimously opposed the alleged religious conversion underway in the district. They said that conversion of tribal society will not be tolerated at any cost.

Taking a dig at MLA Kalavati Bhuria, Chauhan added he was MLA from Alirajpur constituency for 15-long years and he knows Constitution better than her.

Chauhan taunted on her educational background saying that she does not even know how to sign and she aspires to me Constitution. I am a born Hindu and will die a Hindu, and me and my whole family will fight till the end to protect the religion, he added.

Recently, Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria has taken a dig at ex- MLA Nagar Singh Chauhanís allegations by quoting examples†of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi.

Bhuria told media persons, "If I'm an outsider, then our ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Modi have contested from places different than their native place and registered victory there."

BJP district president Om Soni from Barwani, Bhanu Bhuria of Jhabua, ex-MLA Madhosingh Davar, ex-district president Kishore Shah, district panchayat member Indra Singh Chauhan were present.