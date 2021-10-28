Madhya Pradesh: Wanted in four states, police arrest man for land grabbing in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A listed interstate criminal was arrested under the National Security Act on Wednesday in connection with cheating and land grabbing case here in Guna.

Dharnawad Police booked Mohar Singh Pardi (35), a resident of village Khejra village for land grabbing under sections 448, 506, 925 of the Indian Penal Code. He was presented before the court which sent him to Central Jail, Gwalior on Wednesday.

A total of 45 cases are registered against him: 35 cases in Dharnavada Police Station, 5 cases in cantonment, 2 cases in Kotwali. The list of offences include attempt to murder, theft, dacoity, assault, rape, kidnapping and illegal possession of weapons. He has been booked in 4 cases in Rajasthan, 2 cases in Gujarat and 1 case in Uttarakhand.

The action was taken following the instructions of collector Frank Noble who maintains that no mafia should be allowed to go scot free.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:35 AM IST