Madhya Pradesh: Wanted dacoit Noor Singh Katara nabbed in Jhabua district

A 40-year-old dacoit, wanted for several offences in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, has been arrested in Jhabua district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Noor Singh Katara from near Bhimpur square on Friday night, district superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said.

The police recovered a 12-bore country-made firearm, a live cartridge and a used one from the accused's possession, the official said.

Katara is wanted for murder, dacoity and other offences by the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh police, who had announced rewards totalling Rs 43,500 on his head, Gupta said.

More than 28 cases have been registered against the accused by Jhabua and Ratlam police and by their counterparts at Banswara in neighbouring Rajasthan.