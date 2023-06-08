Madhya Pradesh: Wanted Blackmailer, Asks Villagers To ‘Pay’ For Encroachment In Khandwa

Representative Photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Posing as a journalist, a wanted blackmailer from Deendayalpuram, threatened villagers to ‘expose’ land encroachment if they did not pay him Rs 60,000 each.

Residents of Gudikheda village under Khandwa tehsil approached SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Wednesday and lodged a blackmailing complaint against accused Ajit Lad.

In their complaint, they said that ‘journalist’ Lad was blackmailing and extorting Rs 60,000 from each of them, terming their land as a part of government land. He threatened to publish news in this regard and also invite other media houses to expose large scale encroachment. He further threatened that the expose would lead to demolition of their houses.

They added that some houses were ancestral property while some were built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and registered with gram panchayat and in other governmental documents as well. They demanded action against the accused as per the law. A large number of residents, including Nandkumar Jaiswal, Jitendra Vishwakarma, Vipin Yadav and others were present.

Lad is wanted in connection with Dr Saurabh Soni blackmailing case. The then SP Vivek Singh had even announced Rs 5,000 reward on his arrest. Police said they were investigating the case to ascertain whether Lad had similarly threatened other villagers or not.

Lad is currently working as associate with MP representative Gajendra Patel and district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve.