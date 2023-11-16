Madhya Pradesh: Voting Materials Distributed To All 610 Polling Stations Of Alirajpur District

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Voting materials for the Assembly Elections 2023 were supplied to all 610 polling stations of the Alirajpur and Jobat constituencies of Alirajpur district on Thursday.

Collector and district election officer Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar and SP Rajesh Vyas supervised the distribution process, ensuring tight security arrangements for the transportation of EVMs, VVPAT machines and other voting materials.

General observer Vikas Gupta provided necessary instructions to the micro observers, emphasising the importance of their role. Collector Dr Bedekar sent the polling parties to their designated stations. District panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector Anupama Chauhan and other officials were present during the occasion.

Under the guidance of returning officers Tapis Pandey and Virendra Singh for Alirajpur and Jobat constituencies respectively, the distribution of materials to the 285 polling stations in Alirajpur and 325 polling stations in Jobat was carried out seamlessly.

Extensive security measures were put in place, including arrangements for medical aid, drinking water and shelter at the distribution sites. Webcasting will play a crucial role in monitoring process, with 381 out of 610 polling stations in the Alirajpur district being directly monitored through this technology.

CCTV cameras installed at 195 polling stations in Alirajpur and Jobat constituencies will enable real-time monitoring of activities at the district level. Large TV screens in the collectorate meeting room will display the live webcast, allowing authorities to closely observe the proceedings.

Collector Dr Bedekar emphasised the continuous monitoring of polling stations through webcast, highlighting the systematic setup that has been established for this purpose. The administration remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process in Alirajpur.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)