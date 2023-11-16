 Madhya Pradesh: Voting Material Distributed; District Ready For Voting
The administration is all geared up to ensure hassle-free elections in the assembly.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The work of distribution of voting material to polling parties concluded on Thursday. The voting material was distributed to polling parties of Dewas and Hatpipliya assemblies at Kendriya Vidyalaya Bank Note Press.

Collector and district election officer Rishav Gupta inspected the distribution work and gave necessary guidelines. SP Sampat Upadhyay, SDM Bihari Singh, deputy district election officer Priyanka Mimrot and others were present.

Flying squads, SST teams and police checkpoints have been arranged to monitor polling stations to ensure peaceful, fair, transparent and safe voting. Stringent checking of vehicles was also underway.

Similarly, the distribution of voting material to polling parties in Government School of Excellence, Sonkatch, Khategaon and Bagli took place on Thursday.

