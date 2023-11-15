 Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

According to official information, a voter awareness rally commenced from Karnataka Chauraha of Bajna.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A voter awareness rally was taken out in the tribal belt Bajna of Ratlam district to encourage maximum polling in the assembly elections on November 17.

According to official information, a voter awareness rally commenced from Karnataka Chauraha of Bajna and reached Kanya Ashram Shala School where a human chain was also created.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Minister Stirs Controversy With 'Tumhari Kya Aukat Hai' Remark At Rally,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: District Court Could Get New Temporary Parking Space By Month End   

Indore: District Court Could Get New Temporary Parking Space By Month End   

Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change

Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change

Madhya Pradesh: With Major Candidates Are From Bhil Community

Madhya Pradesh: With Major Candidates Are From Bhil Community

MP Election 2023: Sendhwa Showcases Tough Fight Between Arya, Solanki

MP Election 2023: Sendhwa Showcases Tough Fight Between Arya, Solanki

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out