Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A voter awareness rally was taken out in the tribal belt Bajna of Ratlam district to encourage maximum polling in the assembly elections on November 17.

According to official information, a voter awareness rally commenced from Karnataka Chauraha of Bajna and reached Kanya Ashram Shala School where a human chain was also created.

