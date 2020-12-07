Madhya Pradesh: Violence against women: Two assaulted in two separate incidents in Indore

Indore: A 38-year-old woman living in Jinsi was molested and assaulted under Malharganj police station area in which a case was registered on Monday. In another case, a 35-year-old woman was assaulted by her neighbour.
Police said a case has been registered against accused Mayank, son Vijay Thakur Rawal, of Sangam Nagar. Police have registered a case against him under Sections 354, 354 D, 294, and 506 of IPC.
The woman said in her complaint that the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Sunday. The accused held her hand and made obscene gestures. The woman tried to escape but the accused followed her on street. Hearing the noise, her neighbour’s intervened. Mayank fled but threatened her with dire consequences.
35-year-old woman assaulted: In another case in Malharganj police station area, resident Deepak Yadav entered house in Kandilpura area and assaulted a 35-year-old woman.
According to police, the victim said in her complaint that accused Deepak who lives in the neighborhood, abused and assaulted her on Sunday evening without any reason. When she opposed, Deepak entered her house carrying a stick and attacked her. Victim’s neighbours heard the noise and stopped Deepak.
