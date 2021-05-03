Madhya Pradesh: Villages in Khachrod invoke Lord Hanuman for protection against Covid

Khachrod: Residents of Chapaner village performed hawan and worshipped lord Hanuman urging him to protect lives amid pandemic. People are terrified as coronavirus infection is increasing rapidly in the town and decided to organise a yagna.

As scheduled, villagers left homes at 7 in morning after which Pandit Shantosh Acharya performed all ceremonial rituals and the hawan. People recited Hanuman Chalisa 1,100 times at their farms. In the evening, holy water was sprayed in the entire village. After this residents, returned home. Everyone prayed for world peace and protection of citizens from Covid-19 surge.

Residents of Runkheda also performed hawan and worshipped lord Hanuman for the good health of citizens.