Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Vote For Basic Amenities In Bherukheda

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bherukheda, a village located 17 kilometres inside a dense forest, is one of the remote polling stations in Khandwa. The village is devoid of basic amenities like electricity and roads, making it a challenging task to conduct voting.

When election officials arrived at the village, they brought along a generator to power the EVM machines. It took 23 litres of diesel to keep the generator running for 24 hours, ensuring that voting could take place smoothly.

Out of the 68 eligible voters in Bherukheda, 59 cast their ballots by the end of the day. This impressive turnout is a testament to the villagers' determination to exercise their democratic rights, despite the hardships they face.

The villagers of Bherukheda had boycotted voting in the by-election, expressing their frustration over the lack of development in their village. They rely on tractor batteries to charge their mobile phones and use traditional lamps for lighting.

The village's school is another example of neglect. A guest teacher visits the school only on special occasions, leaving the children to fend for themselves for most of the year.

The villagers are hopeful that the newly elected government will take note of their plight and take steps to improve their lives. They yearn for necessities like electricity and roads, as well as better educational opportunities for their children.