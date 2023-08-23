Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Oppose Land Acquisition, Threatens Stir In Jobat

FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Jobat and nearby villagers held a meeting here at local Mandi premises, Jobat opposing land acquisition and also threatened to launch stir to protect their ancestral lands.

Following news of land acquisition floated on social media sites, residents of Bada Gunda, ChhotiJawani, Sevad, Abkari, Kherwan, Chamarbegda, Umari, Indwan and other villages frightened of the action.

Local leader Anik Harwal said that under rule of BJP-led government, tribals have been exploited and reeling under constant fear of migration. Ramesh Dawar from Guna asked the residents to unite and fight for the cause. Residents also urged MP Guman Singh Damorto raise the issue in Parliament owing to seriousness of the issue. Rinkubala Thakur said that the land belonging to tribals is being acquired in Bhabra development block for Dahod Barwani Four Lane Road construction.

Tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), district vice president Arwind Kanesh said that residents have been holding several demonstrations since four months but in vain. Over thousand villagers who attended the meeting also raised concern over the issue.

