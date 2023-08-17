Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Once Again Raise Boycott Poll Slogan Over Lack Of Road Connectivity In Sendhwa

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of four villages under Khurambad gram panchayat of Barwani met Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) district president Montu Solanki demanding proper road connectivity.

Villagers threatened to boycott upcoming assembly elections if their demand was not fulfilled.

They also vented their ire on public representatives and administration over unfulfilled demand. The villagers claimed that they were awaiting road connectivity for over 50 years. Villagers said that main road connecting four villages was dilapidated forcing them to opt for narrow lanes full of bounders and mud.

Villagers said that ahead of every election, leaders make big promises, but after getting elected, they hardly bother to fulfill their promises. Villagers had threatened to boycott polls in 2018 too over the same.

They later called off the boycott following administration’s assurance of improving road connectivity within eight days. Now, even after five years, the assurance is yet to be fulfilled.

Cheliyan Tapkala, Jagdeesh Patel, Deputy Sarpanch Khurmabad Bhai, Door Singh and other villagers were also present.

