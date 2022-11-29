Madhya Pradesh: Villagers lodge complaint over embezzlement

Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Kudalpada village under Chaklya gram panchayat rushed to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office and lodged a complaint against the gram panchayat sarpanch and secretary accusing the duo of embezzlement of government funds allotted for the construction of Anganwadi building, community hall and panchayat building. This is the third such incident where the sarpanch and the secretary were involved in the embezzlement of government funds allotted for various construction work in the village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

SDM Rahul Chauhan taking cognisance of the matter constituted a four-member investigation team. Talking to Free Press, Chauhan said that after getting a complaint from the villagers, a four-member investigation team has been formed. They will visit the village and will submit a report. Based on the findings of the report, action will be taken. Earlier, many villagers from Kudalpada village reached the SDM office and lodged their complaints. They claimed that the Anganwadi building, community hall and panchayat building under the Kudalpada and Kotadakala villages of gram panchayat Chakalya have been approved several months back.

Meanwhile, none of the three-construction works have started yet. The villagers claimed that the sarpanch and secretary have drawn the bill for construction works and spent the amount for their personal interest. The villagers demanded action against the duo for embezzlement of government funds. Before this, the case of embezzlement of government funds came to the fore in Phoolgavdi and Borkhedi gram panchayats where the then sarpanch and secretary committed fraud by surrendering fake bills and withdrawing government funds. SDM Chauhan has also forwarded a letter to the district collector recommending the registration of an FIR against the janpad panchayat CEO, the then sarpanch and secretary. Despite this, no action has been taken so far. It is a matter of surprise that the same investigation team went to the Borkhedi gram panchayat to investigate the matter, where the secretary refused to give the documents related to the construction works.