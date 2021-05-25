Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in panic over black fungus cases

NEEMUCH (MADHYA PRADESH): Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh report second death due to black fungus infection. Though, administration is reporting only one death of a woman who was undergoing treatment at Indore’s MY Hospital, but according to reports another person had died of black fungus before this woman. Neemuch district has reported 11 cases of black fungus so far.

According to information, a 42-year-old woman from Kukdeshwar village of Neemuch district was referred to MY Hospital in Indore recently after she was found infected with black fungus. Before this, she was admitted at Neemuch hospital and took treatment for more than a week.

As per reports a local BJP leader died here while undergoing treatment for black fungus, chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya claimed that department does not know the exact reason behind his death.

The kin of patients of black fungus infections complained that they are not getting injections needed for treatment of black fungus, they are only getting the usual medicines. While all the public representatives and officials are claiming that black fungus patients are being treated free of cost.

When contacted, CMHO Dr Mahesh Malviya said that 11 patients have been identified so far, out of which one patient from Kukdeshwar village under Manasa tehsil was died.

To prevent more number of cases, health department is organising separate check-up camps for this at the block level in the entire district so that all the corona infected patients are examined and if symptoms of black fungus are found in them, then they can be identified and further treatment will be provided to them. Dr Malviya added that on Monday, department team have examined about 60 patients.