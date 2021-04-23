Madhya Pradesh: Villagers in Alot demand action against police brutality

Alot: On Friday, residents of Bardiya Rathore village asked Ratlam SP to act against police personnel who unleashed brutality on villagers early Thursday.

Villagers in large numbers including women

rushed to Alot sub-divisional magistrate office Rajesh Shukla and submitted a memorandum addressed to SP in this regard.

They alleged that the two villagers: Udailal and Suresh Singh among other victims got seriously injured due to police brutality.

In Bardiya Rathore village, more than two hundred people had gathered to watch Ramlila.

A dial 100 party reached the spot to stop the event. However, Dial 100 driver and sub-inspector were drunk and misbehaved with village women who were performing Aarti at the temple, alleged villagers. This led to an altercation between the cops and the villagers which escalated to the extent that some of the villagers allegedly attacked the dial 100 driver and a sub-inspector.