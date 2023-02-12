Madhya Pradesh: Villagers gheroed DFO in Ghagharla

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers from Ghagharla village in Burhanpur district gheraoed divisional forest officer (DFO) Grijesh Kumar Barkade and his team, demanding that encroachers be driven out of the forest.

Notably, the Navra range of the Nepanagar tehsil is experiencing ongoing encroachment and deforestation. The villagers appeared to be upset by this. A forest department team arrived on Sunday morning to take action, but the encroachers refused to negotiate.

More than 70 forest workers were gathered here, and the SDO, Ranger was sent to the Ghagharla forest, but the encroachers refused to negotiate and said, "Give us the land, and we will move here."

Following this, Ghagharla villagers surrounded DFO Barkade. They told the officer that they couldn't leave until the encroachers left the forest.

Soon after gheraoing DFO Grijesh Kumar Barkade, the villagers of Ghagharla village gheraoed the police vehicle. They began by standing in front of the vehicle and then sat down in front of it in protest.

Ajesh Jaiswal, the in-charge of the Navra outpost, came here to offer advice, but the villagers also sat in front of the police vehicle, preventing it from moving forward. When the police talked about evicting everyone, the villagers said - whether you catch us or beat us, but first drive out the encroachers from the forest, only then things will settle down.

The villagers demanded that the forest department either notify them in writing that action is being taken or inform them that it is beyond their control.

Villagers claimed that encroachers had destroyed a large portion of the forest in the area. They are currently cutting down the Ghagharla forest area. The villagers are becoming increasingly resentful of the forest department's failure to act.

Although the team arrived on Sunday, villagers gheroed DFO Grijesh Kumar Barkade and staged a protest in front of him.

DFO Barkade stated that they are developing a strategy, that the administration will support them, and that they will then take action.