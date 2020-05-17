Madhya Pradesh: Villagers accuse archaeology department of neglecting Bhikampur

Khachrod residents were awestruck when three conch shells and a traditional atta chakki (grain mill) in Bhikampur village was found in the digging of Bahadur Chaudhary’s house. The officials were informed soon. The village has several such examples where items of historical importance were found buried in the soil.

According to tehsildar Shivkant Pandey, the items were found after digging only five feet on site. He said that some idols belonging to Jainism were also found in Khachrod. Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was also found about a month ago under the house of a man of Chandravanshi community. The idols are estimated to be 700-1,300 years old.

A proposal to build a temple of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati has been sent to the state government, costing around Rs 7 crore. The state government is also planning to make the village a tourist destination.

The villagers say that the area has multiple relics from the prehistoric period. They accused the archaeological department of not openly accepting the importance and heritage of the village. According to the villagers, the village is the birthplace of king Vikramaditya. Jain idols were excavated in 2016 and also over two decades ago.

Sarpanch Arjun Singh and Samrat Vikramaditya Dal Scout leader Dr Ram Singh Kushwah said that temples have been built around the village where excavated idols are worshipped. Dr Kushwah informed that a Shiva Linga was also found when a fallen banyan tree was cut down by the villagers near the graveyard. They placed the lingam there itself.