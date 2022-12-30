Madhya Pradesh: Village panel formed under the PESA Act involved in illegal sand mining, transportation in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The village committee formed under the PESA Act is now openly involved in illegal sand mining and its transportation, a fact revealed during the recent raid conducted by mining inspector at Satod and Gondri village.

According to information, the members of the committee are charging Rs 800 for a single trip of a tractor trolley to the dry basin of river to excavate the sand.

On Thursday, mining inspector Govind Pal and his team went to the barrage built between Satod and Gondri village, where the people of the committee gheraoed the vehicle of the mineral inspector who had reached for action and started misbehaving with them.

Pal informed that on seeing the officials who had arrived to take action, some tractor owners ran away emptying the sand. The departmental team seized two tractors involved in the transportation.

While officers were on the way to Dedtalai police station with the seized tractors, members of PESA Committee along with some other villagers, intercepted them.

More than 100 villagers blocked the officials. The committee members questioned the departmental action and called it illegal, Pal said.

During the argument with the mining team, PESA committee members asked the team members whether they are not aware of the law made under the PESA Act or whether they do not believe in the Gram Sabha.

They told that they have rights over water, land and forest, they do not need to apply to anyone or take permission from anyone, and no one cannot call it illegal and can't even take action on this, PESA committee members told to the mining department team.

Meanwhile, mining inspector Govind Pal made it clear that illegal mining and transportation is taking place and they have taken action following the direction of additional collector.

Pal asked committee members that if the committee wants to sell sand, then it should apply according to the rules on the government portal and after getting permission, they can sell the sand.