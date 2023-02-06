Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to cover 68 villages of Khargone district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra aimed at the development of people was launched in Khargone district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas on Sunday.

The yatra will tour 68 villages of six assembly constituencies of the district till Tuesday. The Vikas Yatra would continue till February 25 under which all the residents of the district will be benefitted through various schemes of the state government.

Beneficiaries of all government-led schemes would receive benefits from the scheme as per their eligibility criteria. An awareness chariot was also taken out by the volunteers.

Laying of foundation stone and disbursal of benefits will also be undertaken during Vikas Yatras. Along with this, people left out from taking benefit of government schemes will be taken care of various public welfare schemes of the state government.

On Tuesday, the yatra will begin from Bediyav village and will conclude at Darapur via Fazilpura, Bhadli, Mengaon, Piprata, Navalpura, Nimgul, Rampura and Narayanpura. People's representatives along with the travel in-charge and government staff will be involved during the Yatra.

