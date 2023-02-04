Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to commence on February 5 in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Vikas Yatras’ will commence on February 5 on the occasion of Saint Ravidas Jayanti in the seven development blocks of the district and will end on February 20 during which welfare schemes of the state government will be highlighted.

‘Ladli Laxmi Girls’ will be the brand ambassadors of the respective Vikas Yatra. As per information, every day from every development bloc one Vikas Yatra will be taken out which will reach at least five to ten villages per day.

Every village from where Vikas Yatra will pass will resemble festival-like scenario. Meetings will be held in every village and welfare schemes’ benefits will be distributed. Cultural and sports activities will also take place during Vikas Yatra, informed an official press release. District level and development bloc level control rooms have been set up to monitor Vikas Yatras in the district.

A meeting was held on Saturday presided over by the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi to give final touch to the programmes of Vikas Yatras in the district.

