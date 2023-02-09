Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra arrives in Kalalia village

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's Vikas Yatra arrived in Kalalia on Wednesday, where bhoomi pujan and the inauguration of various development projects took place.

People were informed about various government schemes, such as the construction of ghats at Mahadev temple, the construction of a cultural shed, and the inauguration of a check dam on Pinglanadi.

MLA Rajendra Pandey, district panchayat president Lalabai Shambhulal, district president Rukmani Hemraj Hada, district vice president Alka Patidar, district panchayat president representative Shambhulal, and others were in attendance on this occasion.

Various departments provided information about schemes, and benefit letters were distributed to beneficiaries. Under the programme, the MLA gave a disabled person 2000 and announced that an automatic cycle would be provided to a disabled person.

Vikas Yatra arrives in Kalalia village

Dhar: The Vikas Yatra began on Wednesday at 6.30 pm in Tanda village, Dhar district. CEO district panchayat Meena and district panchayat president Sardar Singh Medha participated in the Vikas Yatra.

According to information, the Yatra did not receive adequate support at many locations where Anganwadi workers and government officials gathered, and at some locations, an attempt was made to increase the crowd by bringing in small children.

The district panchayat president stated that the yatra is for solving the problem of the villagers and that any unfinished work will be finished soon.

