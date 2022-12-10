Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Sangharsh Samiti launches postcard campaign for railway facilities in Sanawad

FP Photo |

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad’s social group Vikas Sangharsh Samiti has launched a postcard campaign to improve railway connectivity in the area. Group members wrote postcards to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at local Ganesh temple on Saturday. Campaign co-convener Anita Bhagchand Jain said that the main objective of this activity is to urge railways to transform to Sanwad railway lines. Conveners Radheshyam Aggarwal and Yash Godha demanded reservation centre at the station as people have to rush to Mortakka Railway Station for reservations. Similarly, other members of the association and citizens want speedy renovation of Sanawad-Indore broad gauge. They also sought rail services from Sanawad- Bhopal and Sanawad- Bhusawal region. Notably, the city railway station has been abandoned with closed ticket windows and littered platform. Municipal council president Dinesh Sharma said that efforts are being made by the Central Government to make the ambitious rail project a reality. Hence, Sanawad railway line will be transformed shortly.