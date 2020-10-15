Madhya Pradesh: Vijayvargiya’s face is turning into Ravan’s....., Sajjan Singh Verma now targets Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday targeted BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya for his comment over Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh as ‘Chunnu-Munnu’ and said that Vijayvargiya used to wear saree and had braid to perform ‘occult’ practices.

He was addressing a rally organized on the occasion of nomination filing by Congress’ Sanwer candidate Premchand Borasi ‘Guddu’.

“As Dussehra is coming closer, Vijayvargiya’s face is turning into Ravan’s face. He was dreaming of being Chief Minister but BJP has has thrown him to Bengal to fight a bigger magician Mamata Didi,” Verma said.

Meanwhile, former minister Jitu Patwari said that this election is above the party politics and I want to appeal to the BJP activists as well to support the truth as the same Tulsi Silawat couldn’t be loyal to Congress in 40 years then how he would become loyal to BJP in four months.

State in-charge Sanjay Kapoor too targeted the state government and said that they want to contest elections on money power but people understand who has sold their votes for money.

District President Sadashiv Yadav, MLA Sanjay Shukla, former MLA Satyanarayan Patel and others were also present in the rally where over 2000 people participated.

Norms of COVID-19 had gone for toss during the rally as no norms of social distancing and masks were not followed. Moreover, over 50 leaders were sitting on the dias without social distancing.

We will save Sanwer from ‘Shaitan’: Guddu

Premchand Guddu filed nomination at Tehsil office in Sanwer with district president Sadashiv Yadav. Addressing the media after filing nomination, he said, “We want to save Sanwer from ‘Shaitan’ i.e. from Tulsi Silawat and Jyotiraditya Scindia. They have betrayed people of the state and people will teach them a lesson.”

He also took out a vehicle rally while going to Sanwer to file nomination.