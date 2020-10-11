Madhya Pradesh: Video lectures for UG students to be telecast on DD from today

Indore: While academic activities at colleges stand suspended in view of coronavirus, Department of Higher Education (DHE) is going to telecast video lectures for undergraduate students through Doordarshan from Monday.

The department does not want students to suffer academically much so doing whatever it required. After relaying lectures on Akashwani, now DHE is going to broadcast video lectures on DD,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said.

For students residing in rural areas and do not have TV sets at home, arrangements have been made for watching video lectures at panchayat bhawan and community centres.

“The principals of lead colleges coordinated with the district collectors who ensured arrangements at gram panchayat hall and community building hall through their resources. Halls have been designated for studies of students through video lectures from 7 am to 9 am,” Silawat said.

He stated that the seating arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norm in mind.

The principals have been told to display timetable of video lectures on the notice board of the colleges as well as to be disseminated information about it through newspapers and social media.