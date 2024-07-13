Madhya Pradesh: Victim Of Cyber Crime Gets ₹1.55L Back In Dhar | Unsplash

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable display of prompt and effective policing, the Cyber Cell of Dhar, under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, successfully recovered Rs 1,55,500 for a victim of cyber fraud. The recovery was made in response to a complaint filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal 1930.

On January 19, 2024, Darpesh Narayan Neeme, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar, Mandsaur, currently living in Hanuman Colony, Kukshi, reported being defrauded by an unknown individual.

The scam, involving a fake Bunnai Trading Company in the share market, had been ongoing for eight months. His online complaint, registered on the NCRP with the number XXXXXXXXXXXX1463, and a subsequent complaint filed on March 11, 2024, at the Kukshi police station led to the registration of crime number 172/24 under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC.

Taking immediate action, SP Manoj Kumar Singh assigned Inspector Rajesh Yadav, In-charge of Kukshi Police Station, and Cyber Branch In-charge Bherusingh Devda to handle the case. The team quickly gathered the applicant's bank account details and identified the accounts where the defrauded money had been transferred.

A hold was placed on these accounts to prevent further transactions. Upon completing the investigation, the Kukshi police station, following an order from the Judicial Magistrate First Class Kukshi Court, successfully recovered Rs 1,55,500 and credited it back to Darpesh Neeme's account.