Madhya Pradesh: VHP Submits Memo Against Missionary School Affairs In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from Khandwa town submitted a memorandum demanding action against St Pius Missionary School for organising Kalma and Quran reading programme during the school assembly a day before Eid-ul-Adha VHP members submitted a complaint to the SDM addressing the district collector demanding to withdraw school affiliation and begin a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, DEO PS Solanki has said that a notice has been issued to the school. Located in Khandwa’s Anand Nagar, St Pius Missionary School principal allegedly called four Muslim students on the stage to read the ‘Kalma’ and Namaaz during the school assembly on June 28, a day before Eid-ul-Adha. A large group of VHP workers then met SDM Arvind Chauhan demanding a thorough investigation and revoking the school’s license.

The Hindu group has also reportedly warned of a protest if the administration fails to take action. The VHP in its complaint alleged that the incident should be investigated. They said that Hindu students are prohibited from wearing their cultural symbols like tilak, kalawa, kada, earrings, payals and bindi on school campus.

